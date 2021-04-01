PM Johnson says France's COVID situation is sad and could spread to UK

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 29, 2021. Hollie Adams/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the COVID-19 situation in France was very sad and experience had shown that the disease usually hit the United Kingdom a few weeks after it hurt France.

“I’m afraid you can see what’s happening in France... It’s very sad actually - it’s very very sad,” Johnson said. “When they get it in France and they get it bad, two or three weeks later it comes to us.”