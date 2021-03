FILE PHOTO: Schoolchildren clean their hands at the private primary school Jeanne D'Arc in Saint-Maur-des-Fosses, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.

“I think the schools should be closed”, Hidalgo told BFM TV.