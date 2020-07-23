French coronavirus new cases rise, death toll edges up

A water quality scientist holds a water sample at the Eau de Paris research and analysis laboratories in Ivry-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, July 22, 2020. Scientists study the Paris waste water to detect the concentration of COVID-19 traces as France remains vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s public health authority said on Thursday there had been a significant rise in confirmed, new cases of people suffering from COVID-19, as the number of deaths in the country edged up.

The number of deaths in France from COVID-19 rose by 10 from the previous day to 30,182 - the sixth highest casualty toll in the world.

The number of confirmed, new cases rose by 1,000, a 66% increase in three weeks, as people adhered less to social distancing measures and increased testing led to the discovery of new clusters in parts of the country.