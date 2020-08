FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 15, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister does not expect the nation’s economy to have to suffer another lockdown even if coronoavirus infections continue to rise, he told regional broadcaster SWR.

Economy minster Peter Altmaier also told SWR that many industries in Germany were again on the upswing.