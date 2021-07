A research scientist works on production of RT-PCR kits that are used to detect Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, inside a laboratory of GCC Biotech on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Saturday reported 42,766 new COVID-19 cases and 1,206 dead due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.