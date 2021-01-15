Kenya Airways plans further pay cuts over COVID-19 pandemic, paper says

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways plans further pay cuts for employees, ranging as much as 30% for some, after it was hurt by lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic that caused a slump in air travel, the privately-owned Business Daily said on Friday.

A worker walks in front of Kenyan Airways planes during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The cuts follow those of last March in the wake of Kenya’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, which prompted the government to suspend domestic and international commercial passenger air travel.

Kenya Airways’ chief executive said the newest cuts would range from 5% to 30% for workers with monthly earnings exceeding 45,000 shillings ($409), taking effect this month and running for six to 12 months, with a quarterly review.

“We have also proposed that any staff across the network who earns the equivalent of less than 44,999 (shillings) will have no pay variation for now,” the paper quoted Allan Kilavuka as saying.

Although domestic air travel resumed in July, followed by international routes a month later, demand has stayed below the levels before the pandemic.

In August, Kenya Airways said it had laid off about 650 workers, a month after saying it would lay off an unspecified number, prune its network and offload some assets due to the crisis.

At the time it forecast 2020 revenues to fall between 60 billion and 70 billion shillings as demand for the rest of the year was expected to be less than half that of 2019.

Trade in the firm’s shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange has been suspended, pending a government restructuring plan, after it submitted a draft law to parliament on nationalising the airline.

African airlines expected to lose $6 billion in revenue in 2020 after the pandemic grounded much of the global aviation industry.

($1=110.0000 Kenyan shillings)