Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 infections wave

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in Paris, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced a halt to all movement in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as the COVID-19 outbreak reached its worst ever stage in East Africa’s richest economy.

In a televised address Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures, including a stricter curfew, the suspension of in-person schooling and the closing of bars in the capital, were essential to fight the COVID-19 spread.