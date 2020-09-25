Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

London mayor calls for household mixing ban to stop COVID-19: Guardian

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives to participate in a rally to support his re-election campaign in London, Britain March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan requested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson ban people from different households mixing as part of lockdown measure on the capital to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Guardian reported on Friday.

“One of the things that I said to the prime minister is: I think we should be following what’s happening around the country and stopping social mixing of households, and I say that with a heavy heart,” he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce

