London mayor calls for household mixing ban to stop COVID-19: Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives to participate in a rally to support his re-election campaign in London, Britain March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan requested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson ban people from different households mixing as part of lockdown measure on the capital to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Guardian reported on Friday.

“One of the things that I said to the prime minister is: I think we should be following what’s happening around the country and stopping social mixing of households, and I say that with a heavy heart,” he said in an interview with the newspaper.