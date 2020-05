FILE PHOTO: Airplanes of German carrier Lufthansa at the Berlin Schoenefeld airport, Germany, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) supervisory board was unable to approve a 9-billion euro (8 billion pounds) bailout in light of conditions imposed by the European Union, the airline group said on Wednesday.

The supervisory board nevertheless continues to regard the bailout plan “as the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency”, Lufthansa said.