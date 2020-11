FILE PHOTO: A closed pub is seen in Belfast following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland's devolved government is effectively imposing a two-week lockdown from Nov. 27, a Sky News reporter tweeted here on Thursday.

Hospitality, leisure, churches and non-essential retail to close, the tweet added saying schools will remain open.