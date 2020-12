FILE PHOTO: A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is seen as the company said problems at a new warehouse delayed the dispatch of some products, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Burgess Hill, Britain, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche does not anticipate mutations in a fast-spreading strain of the new coronavirus in Britain will impact the accuracy of its various tests for COVID-19, though it is doing further analysis of its rapid antigen test to make sure.

“We will share our findings as soon as these investigations have concluded,” the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.