S.Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to supply J&J's COVID-19 vaccine by end-June

Doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in a mass vaccination site supported by the federal government at the Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare plans to start supplying Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses from its facility in South Africa before the end of June, its chief executive said on Friday.

Stephen Saad told Reuters in an interview that the technology transfer from J&J has “gone very well and we are now committing commercial supply in our financial year.”

The company’s financial year ends in June.

The company has committed 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, however the final amount that will be manufactured will depend on demand from J&J, he said.