JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African Medical Association is expecting the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Tuesday, its chairwoman Angelique Coetzee told Reuters.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers with the J&J vaccine could start on Wednesday, Coetzee added.