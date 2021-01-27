Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa has approved AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, the medicines regulator said on Wednesday.

“In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine … this has been granted emergency use (approval) and there will be a press conference with the minister of health on this (later),” said Helen Rees, chairwoman of the South African Health Products board, during a media briefing.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Mfuneko Toyana

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

