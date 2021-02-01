South Africa to get 2 million vaccine doses from COVAX by March -Ramaphosa

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa April 24, 2020. Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa will get 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization and an African Union (AU) arrangement by March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“We have secured 12 million doses in total from the global COVAX facility, which has indicated that it will release approximately 2 million doses by March,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.