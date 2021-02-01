Plane carrying S.Africa's first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses lands - SABC

A medic inserts a syringe into a vial of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Yangon, Myanmar, after the country received 1.5 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The airplane carrying South Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses has landed at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg, state broadcaster SABC reported on Monday.

The 1 million AstraZeneca doses, produced by the Serum Institute of India, are destined for the country’s sorely stretched healthcare workers.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, at more than 1.4 million cases and over 44,000 deaths to date.