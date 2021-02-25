South Africa says aims to vaccinate 1.1 million people by end of March

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa aims to vaccinate around 1.1 million people against COVID-19 between now and the end of March, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
Mkhize told parliament the country may have to inoculate more than its target of 40 million people. He also said that so far 32,000 health workers had been vaccinated in a research study using Johnson & Johnson’s shot.
