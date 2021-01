South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facilities at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa April 24, 2020. Jerome Delay/Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has secured 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which are expected to be delivered mainly in the first half of the year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“We will make further announcements as we conclude our negotiations with vaccine manufacturers,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.