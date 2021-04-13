South Africa temporarily suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has decided to temporarily suspend the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing its use because of rare cases of blood clots in six people inoculated with it.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a briefing that in South Africa there had not been reports of such clots after vaccination with J&J’s vaccine.

He added the country had secured an additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer.