South Africa to administer first J&J COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at Cape Town hospital

Workers offload pallets containing the first Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses as they arrive at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg, South Africa February 16, 2021. Picture taken February 16, 2021. Elmond Jiyane for GCIS/Handout via REUTERS.

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa will administer its first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said.

The J&J shot will be rolled out to healthcare workers as part of a research study.

South Africa paused the rollout of AstraZeneca doses this month, after preliminary trial data showed they offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the country’s dominant coronavirus variant.