JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Tuesday that it had approved a “section 21” emergency use application for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

SAHPRA added in a statement that the approval was subject to further efficacy and safety surveillance of the vaccine in the country, including against the dominant local coronavirus variant.