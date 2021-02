South African scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

A nurse shows a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Santo Tomas Hospital, in Panama City, Panama February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, a health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

“I do know that our scientists will be meeting to discuss it (the Pfizer study) and they will advise the minister,” spokesman Popo Maja said. “We are not going to be releasing a statement until advised by our scientists. We will also be guided by the regulator.”