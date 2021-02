FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 10, 2021 . Fraser Bremner/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Pupils in Scotland will begin returning to schools from Monday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, announcing that a phased return would go ahead as previously planned.