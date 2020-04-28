Business News
April 28, 2020 / 11:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea's March factory output expands unexpectedly as virus disrupts Chinese production

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory output unexpectedly expanded at its sharpest pace in nearly 11 years in March, official data showed on Wednesday, aided by virus-related production disruptions in China and new product launches.

Industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 4.6% in March from a month earlier, far better than a 1.3% fall tipped in a Reuters survey and the biggest expansion since a 7.3% jump in February 2009. It shrank 3.8% in February.

“There has been a temporary increase in factory output due to launch of new cars in March, while demand for electronic components from South Korea rose on production disruptions at Chinese companies,” a statistics agency official told Reuters.

On a year-on-year basis, the factory output jumped 7.1%, compared with a 11.3% rise in February.

Reporting by Joori Roh, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below