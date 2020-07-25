South Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 113 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, the largest one day increase since March, bring the country’s total to 14,092.
Of the new cases, 86 were imported and 27 were domestic infections.
South Korean health authorities on Friday said novel coronavirus infections among people arriving from abroad could drive the number of new cases on Friday to more than 100.
