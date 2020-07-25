South Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask looks at her mobile phone amid social distancing measures to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji//File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 113 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, the largest one day increase since March, bring the country’s total to 14,092.

Of the new cases, 86 were imported and 27 were domestic infections.

South Korean health authorities on Friday said novel coronavirus infections among people arriving from abroad could drive the number of new cases on Friday to more than 100.