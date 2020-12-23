Sweden extending ban on flights from UK over fears of new COVID strain

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish authorities have decided to extend a ban on flights from Britain until the new year over fears of a new COVID strain spreading in the United Kingdom, the Swedish Transport Agency said on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that the government has decided to extend the ban on passenger flights from Britain until the New Year,” a Transport Agency spokesman told Reuters.

Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain circulating in the country.

Sweden has also issued a general travel ban on all foreigners arriving from Britain and Denmark. Similar measures have been taken by several other countries in the EU and across the world. [L8N2J3105]