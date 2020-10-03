Trump not yet on clear path to recovery - source

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where it was announced he will work for at least several days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with the situation told reporters on Saturday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of Trump’s care. The assessment seemed at odds with that of Trump’s doctor during a brief press conference.