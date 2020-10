U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks out to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is free of fever and improving after being hospitalized with COVID-19 but is not yet out of danger, his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said late on Saturday.

“He spent much of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley said in a statement.