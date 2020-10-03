McConnell says spoke with Trump and he 'sounds well'

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after a lunch with Republican Senators, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well.

“Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he’s feeling good,” McConnell said on Twitter.

“We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families,” he added.