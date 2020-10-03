White House chief of staff says Trump is doing very well

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives to speak to the media after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and U.S. first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing “very well” and that doctors are pleased with his vital signs.

“The president is doing very well. He is up and about and asking for documents to review. The doctors are very pleased with his vital signs. I have met with him on multiple occasions today on a variety of issues,” Meadows told Reuters.