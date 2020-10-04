Trump says he's feeling better, next few days will be 'real test'

U.S. President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where it was announced he will work for at least several days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19 in a military hospital outside Washington, said in a video on Saturday that he was feeling ill when he arrived at the facility but now feels better.

Trump, looking tired and wearing a suit coat but no tie, said, “I’m starting to feel good.” He added that “over the next period of a few days I guess that’s the real test. We’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days.”