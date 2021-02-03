Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Tunisia expects COVID-19 vaccines from GAVI alliance mid-February -minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wait to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a mobile testing lab in Tunis, Tunisia October 7, 2020.REUTERS/Angus McDowall/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia expects to receive four million free doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance from mid-February, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.

The doses will be enough to immunise 2 million of Tunisia’s 11.5 million population.

Tunisia become the third country in Africa to approve use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up