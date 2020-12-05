Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths at record high with 196 in last 24 hours

FILE PHOTO: A nurse takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s daily coronavirus deaths hit a record high on Saturday, with 196 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed, bringing the total death toll to 14,705.

Turkey also recorded 31,896 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, down from Friday’s 32,736, the highest daily number reported by Ankara since the beginning of the pandemic in March.