Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hits record for sixth day in a row

FILE PHOTO: A nurse takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit of the Medicana International Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a sixth consecutive day on Saturday, with 182 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

Turkey also recorded a new high of 30,103 coronavirusinfections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomaticones. For four months, Turkey only reported symptomatic cases, but since Wednesday it has reported all cases.

The total number of deaths stood at 13,373.