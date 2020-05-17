U.S. CDC reports 1,467,065 coronavirus cases, 88,709 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,467,065 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 31,967 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,394 to 88,709.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 16, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.