PM Johnson wishes Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19.
“My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” Johnson, who was the first world leader to be hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, said on Twitter. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”
Reporting by Costas Pitas and Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg
