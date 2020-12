FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health approved on Sunday the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Qatar state news agency QNA reported on Twitter.

Qatar is due to receive the first shipment of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Monday.