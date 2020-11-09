Graphic: Tracking the vaccine race

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F said on Monday their experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, a much higher efficacy rate than the 50% minimum required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Multiple vaccines are likely to make it to market and success will depend on a number of factors, including immune response, safety and distribution.

Reuters is tracking the candidates closest to producing results in this tracker: tmsnrt.rs/36jDuuj