UK vaccine body: We do not know for sure blood clot risks are related to one vaccine

A man receives an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British health officials said they did not know for sure that blood clot risks were directly associated with only one COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is an extremely rare adverse event, we do not know for sure that it’s related to one vaccine or not yet,” said Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“It may also be relevant to some other vaccine, it may not even be related to a vaccine, it may be related to COVID itself.”