Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown the Lighthouse Laboratory used for processing PCR samples, during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain January 28, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that it was good news the Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 had proved effective in trials in the United Kingdom.

“Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m (million) doses on order,” Johnson said on Twitter.