Virgin Atlantic says it can survive worsening travel outlook

FILE PHOTO: Virgin Atlantic's planes are seen parked at Manchester Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic’s recapitalisation two months ago means the airline can survive even if the travel situation worsens, its chief executive told an online industry event on Wednesday.

“The recapitalisation, with the support of our shareholders and new investors and everything that I’ve mentioned, should see us through, even under more strenuous positions,” CEO Shai Weiss said.

