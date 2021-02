FILE PHOTO: A woman places her hand on a mural of the Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during lockdown, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for the National Health Service by walking up and down his garden, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19. He had been fighting cancer for 5 years. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - The funeral of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the world war two veteran who raised millions of pounds for Britain’s health service during the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Saturday, his family said.

Moore, who was 100, died on February 2.