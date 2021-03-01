Congo confirms three new Ebola cases

Moise Vaghemi, an Ebola survivor who works as a nurse, waits to receive tubes for taking blood samples at the Ebola treatment centre in Katwa, near Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Three new cases of Ebola have been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing to 11 the number of cases since authorities declared a resurgence of the virus last month.

The new cases were detected in the Butembo health zone, the health minister of North Kivu province, Eugene Nzanzu Salita, told reporters.

The cases represent a flare-up of the 2018-20 epidemic, which killed more than 2,200 people before it was declared over last June. Four people have died and two have recovered among the 11 cases, Nzanzu said.

Congo has experienced 11 outbreaks since the virus was first discovered near the Ebola River in 1976, more than double any other country.