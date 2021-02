Kavota Mugisha Robert, a healthcare worker, who volunteered in the Ebola response, decontaminates his colleague after he entered the house of 85-year-old woman, suspected of dying of Ebola, in the eastern Congolese town of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed two new cases of Ebola, including one about 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the centre of the outbreak in Butembo, provincial Health Minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Thursday.