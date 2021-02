Ebola survivor Esperance Nyabintu talks to Adolphine Mauwa, an Ebola orphan from Beni, at her uncle's quarters within Kyeshero in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katany

GOMA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a fourth case of Ebola in North Kivu province where a resurgence of the virus was announced on Feb. 7, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Sunday.