A healthcare worker gets decontaminated after carrying a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, said provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita on Friday.

The case was found in the city of Butembo, the epicentre of a previous outbreak that was declared over last June.