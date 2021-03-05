WHO sees Ebola risk as "very high" for Guinea's neighbours

A member of the French Red Cross disinfects the area around a motionless person suspected of carrying the Ebola virus as a crowd gathers in Forecariah. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

GENEVA (Reuters) - World Health Organization officials said on Friday the risk of an Ebola outbreak spreading to Guinea’s neighbours was “very high” and that some of those countries were not prepared for vaccination campaigns.

WHO’s Guinea representative Georges Alfred Ki-Zerbo told a virtual briefing that so far 18 cases had been identified, of whom four had died. So far, 1,604 have been vaccinated against Ebola in the new outbreak there.