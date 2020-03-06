Foreign Exchange Analysis
Euro-dollar volatility surges to 15-month high

(Reuters) - Currency volatility gauges rose on Friday, with one-month euro-dollar implied volatility hitting the highest since November 2018 as coronavirus fears sparked wild swings across global markets.

Euro-dollar vol which hit record lows around 3.8% and has been dormant for years, has started moving in recent weeks and traded on Friday at 7.7%. It traded at 6.75% a week ago.

Volatlility on equity and bond markets has also risen, with the VIX gauge rising this week to the highest since early-2018.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

