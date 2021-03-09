UK's Heathrow Airport raises $486 million ahead of international travel reopen

FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter terminal 2, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday it raised 350 million pounds ($486.26 million) in bonds maturing in 2028, as it bolsters its pandemic-hit finances ahead of the reopening of international travel in May.

“We are extremely pleased to return to the public Class B market after nearly 10 years and the funds raised further strengthen our liquidity position,” said Sally Ding, Heathrow’s director of Treasury and Corporate Finance.

The ban on non-essential international travel to and from England will stay until at least May 17, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last month, prolonging the pain for airlines, airports and holiday companies hit by the pandemic travel slump.

($1 = 0.7198 pounds)