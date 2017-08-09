Oil trader Andurand's hedge fund down 15 percent for the year to July 31 - source

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil trader Pierre Andurand’s hedge fund has recovered some of its losses from the first half of the year, a source close to the firm told Reuters.

Andurand Capital’s losses for 2017 so far eased from 17 percent at June 30 to 15 percent at July 31 according to the source.

Andurand Capital and other specialist oil and commodities-focused hedge funds have struggled in 2017, with many racking up double-digit losses.

Longtime commodities trader Andy Hall closed his main hedge fund after losing almost 30 percent through June, according to a report on August 3.